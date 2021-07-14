The Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro: Episode 46 - Alan Foreman, B-Secur

Alan Foreman on growing into a global health business at the forefront of heartbeat technology

Alan Foreman is chief executive of B-Secur, a technology firm which is at the forefront in changing how we assess our own health, and put more of it in our own hands.

In this episode, Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew chats to Alan about the firm’s FDA approval in the US – which will be its biggest market focus, including early stage discussions around US investment, continued hiring here, using technology to face the challenges of health care around the world in a post-Covid environment, and why he thinks Northern Ireland is next on the list for a big tech boom.