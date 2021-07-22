The Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro: Episode 47 - Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank

Could we see house prices rising by 10% this year, and continuing into next? John Mulgrew speaks to Ulster Bank chief economist, Richard Ramsey

From a predicted 10% surge in house prices, which could be set to continue in 2022, a surge in hiring partly fuelled by people leaving certain careers and finding new ones, most sectors witnessing rising orders, albeit coming from a low base, to massively rising costs, and the resilience of firms still keeping their heads above the water. In this episode John Mulgrew chats to Ulster Bank’s chief economist in Northern Ireland, Richard Ramsey, about the overall economic landscape we are now in, across the sectors and industries, and what lies ahead amid a continued period of uncertainty for many out there.