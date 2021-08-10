The Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro: Episode 49 - Naomh McElhatton, Stimul.ai

'We know that this works and we know that this can help'

Hospital waiting times are never far aware from the headlines here. And now, an Irish firm is aiming to use artificial intelligence in order to help decision makers reduce those times, and as a result, improve health services across the UK, Ireland, and eventually beyond. In this episode, editor John Mulgrew speaks to Naomh McElhatton of Cork University spin out, Stimulai.

Formerly marketing director with recruitment giant Staffline, and a former events company chief, the Co Tyrone woman says the company is seeking initial seed funding of around £500,000, and wants to hire between 15-20 staff across a range of areas. In this episode, we also hear about the changing face of some sectors, including hospitality, the roadmap back to pre-Covid growth and why it could be time to take a look at our curriculum to ensure the right training and skills for the jobs of the future.