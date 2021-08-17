The Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro: Episode 50 - Kevin MacAllister, PwC

'It's 200,000 of the finest offices I’ve seen anywhere in the world'

Northern Ireland’s economy could be bolstered by a deals led recovery and increasing interest from foreign direct investors, according to PwC's NI regional leader Kevin MacAllister.

He says “there is lots of liquidity in the system” and we are now starting to see businesses to look at engaging in deals and acquisitions. In this episode he also chats about moving into its new £87m office development in Belfast, why returning to the workplace will be part of the future, and increasing interest from FDI.