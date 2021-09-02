The Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro: Episode 52 - Michael Bell, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector is now worth more than £5bn, and employs more than 100,000 people. In the last two years, it’s grappled with both the pandemic and Brexit – the latter still having a major impact on food producers and exporters here.

In this episode, John Mulgrew speaks to Michael Bell, executive director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association about a rollercoaster over the last two years, the 10-15% of its members which are continuing to find it extremely difficult post-Brexit, and why there's a growing risk of more bare shelves in the run-up to Christmas.