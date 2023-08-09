Ionic Technologies: a key cog in the energy transition

Belfast-based Ionic Technologies is ramping up production of rare earth elements to help the UK decarbonise and secure sovereign supply chains, says general manager Thomas Kelly

The energy transition is in full swing. Fossil fuel usage is dwindling, regulatory and consumer demand is rocketing for greener energy sources and the adoption of renewable technologies is at an all-time high and will increase at an exponential rate in the future.

It stands to reason, therefore, that demand for the raw materials which go to make up the evolving array of renewable technologies is also growing sharply.

Certainly, that’s the case when it comes to magnet rare earth elements, a lesser-known yet essential part of the energy transition. They are key components in the production of high-performance permanent magnets used in renewable technologies, electric vehicles and in other products which rely on batteries such as mobile phones. As such, rare earths are critical elements in the UK’s roll-out of renewable energy.

At present, much of the rapid rise in demand is being satiated by production from China, but difficulties extracting the materials are acting as a bottle neck on supply. This not only curtails the UK’s energy transition, but also exposes the region to a volatile geopolitical situation with risks of possible supply shortages and spiralling prices.

Step forward Belfast-based Ionic Technologies. It has developed a unique process which allows it to produce high purity rare earths suitable for use in high performance permanent magnets. The company has built the capability to produce rare earth elements by recycling end-of-use magnets and creating secure and sovereign supply chains in the UK.

Of note, the technology used is advanced and means Ionic Technologies produces a higher quality product than alternative production methods, including hydrogen decrepitation which cannot produce magnets of such high quality.

Its patented technology enables production of the world’s first high specification magnets using 100% recycled rare earths which meet the standard for high performance magnets across numerous vital industries.

The company is a spinout from Queen’s University Belfast and was acquired in 2022 by Australian multinational Ionic Rare Earths Limited, a mineral exploration company. Just nine months after receiving £1.72m in UK government support, Ionic Technologies has surpassed expectations, growing rapidly from pilot to demonstration plant, with bold ambitions to scale up production and build a processing plant which will put Belfast on the map as an emerging UK clean energy hub.

“We are developing a strategically important opportunity to bring home-grown supplies of rare earths which are critical for the energy transition to the UK market,” Thomas Kelly, general manager of Ionic Technologies, said. “By doing that we will allow the UK to reach its decarbonisation targets while also providing security of supply in the future.”

Following successful trials, the company has commissioned a demonstration plant at its base in Belfast Harbour Estate and is in the process of scaling up.

“The demonstration plant will prove the capability of this technology to help the UK Government deliver a key milestone in securing supply of critical government materials,” Mr Kelly said. “Rare earth elements are now dubbed strategic raw materials under the European Union’s Critical Raw Material Act, so their importance is clear.”

While the business has been spun out of Queen’s University, Tim Harrison, managing director at parent company Ionic Rare Earths Limited, said the city and Northern Ireland is the ideal place to expand in the coming years.

“Belfast has been a good place to grow,” Mr Harrison said. “We have excellent talent from Queen’s University and support from local government and other stakeholders who are aware of what we’re doing and how important our offering is.

“We’re a global company and when we look at Northern Ireland, we see policy which is supporting investment from UK, Europe and from the US, a factor which is significantly adding to the appeal of being based here. When we acquired the business, we had an office in Queen’s University and another in Redcar in England.

“We closed the Redcar site because we wanted to grow in Northern Ireland where our technical capability is based. Since we set up the facility, we have had excellent engagement from politicians, other public sector groups and potential supply chain partners. That creates its own momentum and over the next few months we intend to grow significantly.”

Certainly, Belfast’s growing specialism in building renewable energy infrastructure makes it the ideal location for Ionic Technologies, with offshore wind turbines being decommissioned within sight of the company’s Belfast Harbour base.

Ionic Technologies’ aims also dovetail with the Department for the Economy’s 10x Economic Vision which is focused on supercharging economic growth. The details of the 10x delivery plan have recently been published and include increasing Northern Ireland’s use of renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while doubling the size of the low carbon and renewable energy economy. Demand from the UK and from Europe is also expected to continue to soar.

“There is a huge opportunity to meet rare earth demand from our magnet recycling technology. We have one of the most advanced, if not the most advanced technologies in the world and we’re perfectly placed here in Belfast to scale and take advantage of that demand,” Mr Harrison said.

The company said it remains on track to produce at a rate of approximately 10 tonnes per annum of separated high purity magnet rare earth oxides by autumn 2023. Such a move gives it the potential for first mover advantage as one of the largest UK-based producers of 100% recycled individual rare earth oxides, with purity of 99.5% or higher.

For Belfast, that could mean scaling up to a commercial facility, capable of addressing a significant portion of UK/EU demand, creating up to 100 new, highly skilled jobs and further reinforcement of its place at the centre of the energy transition.

For Ionic Technologies, its success is critical to securing the UK’s security and sovereignty, both now and in the future.

“Safeguarding our supply chains is now a matter of national strategic importance, both commercially and geopolitically.” he said