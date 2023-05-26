£100m plan for Belfast Harbour expansion

A £100m expansion of Belfast Harbour which could include helping make way for the growing number of cruise ships has taken a major step forward, Ulster Business can reveal.

Belfast Harbour is now seeking expressions of interest ahead of tenders for a new heavy duty quay and deep water berth at D3 on the site – a 46 acre reclaimed site at the northern end of the harbour.

Initial plans for the development were given the green light in 2019.

A pre-tender expression of interest has now been released for the scheme which is seeking contractors who may wish to submit a tender for the building of the quay.

The new development is designed in part the berthing of cruise ships, and for “lay-by and transient storage of project cargo, break bulk and dry bulk during cruise ship off season”.

It will include a 340m long solid quay with mooring dolphins, dredging of the berthing pocket and infilling behind the new quay wall, alongside the construction of a 25m wide piled relieving slab along the quay length.

While the main requirement of the project is to deal with an increasing number of cruise ships which call to Belfast, other possible future uses for the quay include dry bulk, break bulk and project cargoes such as those associated with the offshore wind industry.

Northern Ireland is continuing to welcome an increasing number of cruise ships to Belfast Harbour each year.

Earlier this month the port welcomed its two millionth visitor, while a record 165 cruise ship calls are expected this year.

In 2019, Belfast Harbour unveiled its new dedicated cruise ship terminal.

It invested more than £500,000 on upgrading the quayside facility, which now includes a visitor information centre.

Speaking at the time, Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour’s chief executive, said: “Cruise calls to Belfast are now up to 148 calls in 2019, an increase of 31% on last year and this investment in a terminal facility will enable us to offer the anticipated 285,000 cruise visitors a positive welcome and first impression of the region.”

The new terminal is staffed by Visit Belfast’s travel advisers and uses the digital and audio-visual technology to showcase Belfast and Northern Ireland’s visitor attractions.

The site includes space for coaches, shuttle buses and taxis, and a berth which has been dredged to accommodate newer and larger cruise ships.