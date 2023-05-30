£700m electricity link plans to connect Northern Ireland and Scotland

The scheme will include two converter stations, one located in Scotland and the other in Northern Ireland

An application has now been made for transmission licence which aims to connect the two regions

Plans are now under way to build a £700m electricity interconnector between Northern Ireland and Scotland, it has been revealed.

An application has now been made for transmission licence which aims to connect the two regions by the end of the decade.

Those behind it says the privately-financed scheme will “reduce the likelihood of electricity outages by facilitating greater access to other electricity markets”.

Transmission Investment will develop, construct and operate the new sub-sea infrastructure.

The scheme, referred to as LirIC, will comprise of two converter stations, one located in Scotland and the other in Northern Ireland.

These converter stations will connect LirIC to the 275kV high-voltage network in Northern Ireland and the 400kV high-voltage network in Scotland.

Two 320kV HVDC cables will connect the two converter stations and be buried underground or under the bed of the Irish Sea.

“The application for a transmission licence is an early milestone in a long process, but it‘s significant in that it moves us one stage closer towards delivering this very exciting project,” Keith Morrison, LirIC project director, Transmisson Investment, said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those with whom we have had very positive engagement so far, including the relevant government agencies, and the local political parties.

“Over its lifetime, this project will bring real benefits to Northern Ireland, and Great Britain," he said.

“LirlC will increase the opportunities for home-grown renewables to export power to other markets, reduce the curtailment of wind generators, lower the wholesale power price in wholesale markets, which on average is forecast to be higher in Northern Ireland, as well as deliver social economic welfare benefits.

“This interconnector will help balance out the system so that power can be imported or exported according to market requirements. There’s a long way to go in the process, but we are pleased that we have reached this milestone.

“This project will be able to transmit up to 700MW, which is over 40% of the winter peak demand in Northern Ireland.

“LirlC will help reduce Northern Ireland’s carbon emissions, and therefore will directly support the delivery of the national emissions reduction target of net zero by 2050. If all goes well, LirIC will be online around the end of the decade.”

Martin Doherty, of the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy, said: “It is vitally important that NI strengthens its interconnectivity with our partners both in GB and Ireland. This development is a key step on the path to providing NI with the clean power to transform our economy over the next decades. The level of investment clearly demonstrates a confidence within the private sector that NI is on the correct course with its ambitious plans for moving away from a reliance on fossil fuels.”