Aerospace giant creating 100 new Northern Ireland jobs

Spirit AeroSystems is recruiting around 100 new staff for its major base in Northern Ireland, it has emerged.

The firm, which employs around 2,700 staff here, is hosting a jobs fair on Saturday at its Doagh Road base in Newtownabbey. It operates its main base at Airport Road in Belfast.

The new roles include skilled production fitters, the firm says.

“We are expanding our operations in Belfast and are recruiting to hire over 100 skilled production fitters,” Ciara Kennedy, Spirit’s site leader said.

“We need talented people to help build the future of aviation. Our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce is unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our passion for excellence.”

She says the company has grown its Belfast workforce by around 500 staff in the last year.

Staff numbers at the firm fell from around 3,200 to 2,750 between 2020 and 2021, according to the latest filings to Companies House for Shorts Brothers plc.

“Spirit is committed to the growth of our Belfast site,” she said. “Over the last year, Spirit Belfast has grown by over 500 people.

“We are also benefitting from the recovery in the airline industry with passenger levels back at pre-Covid levels and production rates up over 20% in 2022 and we expect to do the same in 2023.”

Spirit AeroSystems bought over Bombardier’s Northern Ireland operations in 2020.

Bombardier had owned the operation which started as Shorts Brothers for 31 years.