Belfast ‘could see business and leisure boosted to £125m’ amid fresh plans

Belfast could see business and leisure tourism boosted to £125m this year with almost 300,000 hotel stays and 50 conferences planned, Ulster Business can reveal.

Visit Belfast says it’s aiming to bring in additional economic impact of around £125m over the course of 2023/24.

That would include £45m leisure spend, £42m in business tourism with additional cash coming in from other visitors and cruise ships.

Meanwhile, it says some 57 conferences are planned for this year – bringing in a predicted spend of £35.8m, with more than 26,000 delegates in attendance.

In terms of visitors it’s targeting 200,000 leisure tourism bed nights, 150,000 day trips and 86,000 business tourism stays.

It also says there will be around 375,000 cruise ship staff and visitors here during the course of the year.

And while official figures for last year have yet to be revealed it says the volume of hotel rooms sold remains at around 93% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, while spending is up around 19%.

Meanwhile, cruise ship visitors stood at 250,000, some 91% of 2019 levels, while the city played host to 95 conferences attracting 30,711 delegates.

Among its plans for this year, which will be revealed to Belfast City Council’s city growth and regeneration committee this week, it says it plans to “utilise the strength of the city brand and its equity to position Belfast to compete on a national and international platform through the promotion of unique Belfast experiences”.

“In advance of Covid-19 the trajectory had been positive with forecasts suggesting that the sector would account for around 15% of new jobs in the decade.

“This was further reinforced by the inclusion of tourism as a key growth sector in the City Deal.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that more than a million people visited the Christmas Market at Belfast City Hall in 2022.

There were a total of 1,015,565 attendees with some 225,963 from “out of state”.

A report to Belfast City Council says the overall economic impact could be worth £92.3m.