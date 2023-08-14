Business activity slumps… but NI firms remain positive

Business activity in Northern Ireland has slumped but firms here remain optimistic about the landscape here going.

A lack of a working Executive remains a shadow over the economy here, and retail, construction and manufacturing activity had all declined during July.

That’s according to the latest Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

But while the private sector saw something of a slump, optimism remains high, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Northern Ireland, Richard Ramsey.

“Business conditions may have taken a turn for the worse in July but sentiment amongst local firms for the year ahead has actually picked up,” he said.

Demand was faltering in the economy overall, but on the plus side, staff numbers were still going up, and inflationary pressures were beginning to ease.

“The interest rate outlook has improved slightly but the dark cloud of no Stormont Executive looks set to remain anchored over the economy for the foreseeable future.

“Whether the new rise in optimism is well founded or misplaced – time will tell.

“Following a notable softening in new orders during the second quarter, local businesses started the third quarter with activity falling for the first time in six months.

“The deterioration was broad-based with three of the four sectors contracting. Only services activity managed to hold up in July, albeit flatlining.

“The near-term outlook is for a further softening in demand with new orders declining for the second month running. “All four sectors posted a fall in orders with the pace of decline the most marked within the construction and retail sectors.”

The private sector posted an average of 48.2 on the latest PMI, where 50 means no change.

Northern Ireland suffered the second largest slump of the UK regions – sitting just behind the north east of England.

Areas such as London, the north west, and Scotland all saw an uplift.

On the upside, a long period of increasing prices was now beginning to ease. Overall, new orders were down for the second month in a row, falling at a sharper rate than June, although new jobs were still being created.

“Input cost inflation eased to a 38-month low with manufacturers recording their sharpest fall in their input prices since the survey began,” Mr Ramsey said.

“This has led manufacturers to lower the price of their goods for the second month running. Inflationary pressures remain more stubborn within the construction and service industries.

“Both these sectors, unlike retail and manufacturing, reported input cost and selling price inflation well above the average rates pre-pandemic. Firms reliant upon imports from abroad will be pleased.”