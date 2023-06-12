Business bounce back slowing as interest rates rise and Stormont impasse ‘limits growth’ for some firms

Northern Ireland’s private sector bounce back is slowing while some firms say interest rate rises and ongoing political stagnation is limiting growth here.

Businesses saw a small uplift in overall output in May, according to the latest Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index.

There was growth across the private sector for the fourth consecutive month, but that expansion slowed in May.

Rates of expansion in output and employment showed signs of easing, however, while new orders increased at the same pace as in April.

“While demand conditions generally improved amid market confidence, there were some reports of interest rate hikes and political stagnation limiting growth,” it said.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Ulster Bank Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland’s private sector notched up its fourth successive month of growth in business activity in May, albeit it was the slowest rate of expansion in this sequence. Employment growth also eased to a four-month low but local firms increased their staffing levels at the fastest rate of all UK regions bar Scotland. New orders maintained the same modest rate of growth as April.

"A welcome slowdown was also evident in inflationary pressures, with input cost and output price inflation easing to its weakest level in around two-and-a-half years. It is encouraging to note that NI’s inflationary pressures are the least marked across the UK regions. There were some reports of energy prices coming down, with ongoing inflation linked to higher wages.

"In terms of sectors, services was the only one to record a rise in business activity in May, with construction and retail joining manufacturing in contraction territory. Services also posted the strongest rise in new orders, followed by retail. Retail’s recent purple patch of growth in sales and orders appears to have passed although retail is still recruiting hard.

“Meanwhile the slump in construction orders continued and is approaching two years of continuous decline. But again, construction firms are increasing staffing levels to address long-standing skills gaps.

"Encouragingly all four sectors expect growth in business activity in 12 months’ time, with manufacturing the most optimistic and retail the least. But firms said that hikes in interest rates and political stagnation have been impacting on growth and cuts in public expenditure are also a concern. None of these factors is expected to go away any time soon."