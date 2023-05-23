Care home firm creating 950 jobs for Northern Ireland

A privately-owned care home giant is creating up to 950 new jobs here as it expands its reach across Northern Ireland.

Healthcare Ireland plans to create the roles, and expand from 25 to 40 sites, after securing multi-million pound investment from Welltower.

The firm has grown over the last few years and currently runs 25 care homes across the region.

Founded by entrepreneur Gilbert Yates in 2015, Healthcare Ireland also plans to develop new sites in the Republic of Ireland and across the UK.

It provides care in partnership with Northern Ireland’s health trusts, focusing on care packages aligned with individual requirements.

“We have set out the next stage of our plan to grow our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland,” Mr Yates said.

"Our partnership with Welltower is testament to the success of our operations since setting up the business and we are excited to be able to bring our high-quality care to more regions in the coming months and years.

“Healthcare Ireland is hugely ambitious, and we are already in the process of growing our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland from our base here in Holywood.

“This is just the start of our plans for the future which will see us bring our best-in-class care home offering to the world.

“Our team of highly committed and talented staff are behind our success, and we look forward to adding to the quality team in the very near future with the addition of between 750 and 950 new roles.”

Jorge Manrique, vice president investments at Welltower, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Healthcare Ireland in Northern Ireland, where their name is a byword for quality care. The team has built an excellent portfolio of assets and we are looking forward to supporting them as they rollout their growth plans in the coming months.”