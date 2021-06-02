Co Down firm lands £19.5m face mask contract creating 130 jobs

Health Minister Robin Swann (second left) and Economy Minister Diane Dodds (second right) welcome announcement of 130 new jobs and £19m PPE contract for Denroy

Bangor’s Denroy has landed a £19.5m face mask contract with the health service here – creating around 130 new jobs.

The new contract will see Denroy manufacture and supply FFP3 masks to the Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland (HSCNI).

Invest NI has offered the company £1.5m of support towards creating 130 jobs.

“Due to Covid-19, there has been an unprecedented global demand for PPE,” Economy Minister Diane Dodds, said.

“Very early on in the pandemic Denroy took decisive action and repurposed to manufacture PPE. The positive impact of this decision is clearly demonstrated by today’s announcement of new jobs and a contract that will provide PPE to our healthcare workers.

“The company has moved quickly and has already recruited all 130 jobs and hopes to grow further. These new roles will contribute £3.7m in additional annual salaries to the local economy. Not only is this great news for the Ards and North Down Borough Council area, but also for the wider Northern Ireland economy.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “At the outset, the Covid-19 pandemic caused us to think very differently about how to tackle many issues. We had to urgently consider how best to meet the challenge of protecting our health and social care staff while safely treating Covid-19 patients.

“The demand for PPE in the first surge of the pandemic placed tremendous strain on the health service in Northern Ireland. My procurement officials put a call out to local manufacturing, with Invest NI, to support the supply of critical PPE items. I am delighted that Denroy answered this call, particularly with a proposal for a new high grade respirator mask for those staff on the frontline treating Covid patients.

“To develop a brand new product, create prototypes and have it tested, certified and considered fit for purpose within six months is quite remarkable. While I applaud Denroy for its innovation and vision, I must also recognise the work of key health staff who worked closely with Denroy innovators to refine the mask and robustly test new prototypes to get this mask in production.”

And Kevin McNamee, chief executive of Denroy Group, said: “We are proud of our staff and of our ingenuity over the last year, and the contribution we made during a time of national crisis. As well as helping with the emergency need for PPE, we have invested over £3m in a new manufacturing facility, created over 130 jobs and secured this £19.5m contract with HSCNI.”