Co Tyrone’s MRP appointed to build Translink’s £500m Weavers Cross city centre scheme

A Co Tyrone property development giant has been appointed to build Translink’s £500m Weavers Cross scheme in the heart of Belfast city centre.

Weavers Cross is an ambitious 1.3 million sq ft mixed-use scheme which will sit alongside Translink’s new Belfast Grand Central Station, of which work is already well-underway.

Now, MRP will develop the £500m as Translink’s commercial partner. It’s the development arm of the wider McAleer & Rushe construction and property group.

“We are delighted to partner with MRP on this major regeneration project which will bring significant benefits to Belfast and Northern Ireland,” Chris Conway, group chief executive, Translink, said.

“This is the most significant transport led development project in NI and MRP shares our vision for regeneration and placemaking to deliver tangible and lasting positive social, economic and environmental benefits.

“The international connectivity which the transport hub will bring, along with an imaginative mixed-use development will create an exciting new city centre neighbourhood that will be a catalyst for economic growth. It will also drive a modal shift to public transport and will play a major role in helping achieve the carbon emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act.

“We look forward to progressing this scheme and thank all those who have taken part in the process for their effort and professionalism.”

As the appointed master-development partner, MRP will deliver the Weavers Cross development, which could include mixed-use office, life sciences, residential, student housing, hotels and retail/leisure space, presenting a unique opportunity to transform and regenerate a current brownfield site and create a new destination in the heart of the city.

The station is the catalyst for the wider regeneration of the Weavers Cross site which has a gross development value of £500m with MRP now officially appointed to lead on delivery of the private sector investment.

“We are immensely proud to have been appointed as the master-development partner for Weavers Cross, a very significant project for Belfast’s connectivity and economic prosperity,” Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said.

“Developing the site requires an experienced and creative team that has at its core the strong social value credentials required to deliver on this ambitious project and we are delighted to have been chosen as that team.

“The vision for Weavers Cross is a bold one, marrying world-class urban design that incorporates the very latest sustainable practices to create a new neighbourhood for Belfast that will impact positively on all of Northern Ireland.

“We are looking forward to commencing this partnership with Translink and engaging with the community and interested parties to make this development a reality, unlocking the project’s huge potential and helping to regenerate the local area.”