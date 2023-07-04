Communications agency unveils new employer marketing division

ASG & Partners says the growth has come about through significant investment and will see round five new jobs being created.

Employer marketing has been a specialist division of ASG & Partners for over 30 years, evolving from the traditional design and placement of recruitment advertisements to currently offering a service that encompasses employer branding, research, diversity and inclusion strategies, internal communications and specialist media consultancy.

The firm says The Formula was “created in response to the current challenges faced by all sectors in both the recruitment and retention of staff”.

“We are thrilled to announce a significant investment in our employer marketing division, which will not only create five new job opportunities, but also empower employers across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland with the tools for success in today’s competitive recruitment landscape,” Emma Murray, managing director, says.

“The launch of The Formula is not only a testament to our unrivalled experience in employer marketing, but also signifies our commitment to driving employer success in the face of challenging recruitment landscapes.

“There are a number of compounding factors – the impact of Covid, Brexit, a fractured economy to name just a few – that have resulted in this challenging time for employers with regard to both attracting and retaining their staff.

“Based on the latest figures derived from the Quarterly Employment Survey, Northern Ireland is experiencing its eighth consecutive quarterly increase in employee jobs. The market is undoubtedly buoyant and, as a result, attracting and holding on to staff can become much more challenging and competitive.

“A lot of employers simply don’t have the time needed for effective recruitment which regularly results in poor messaging and, unfortunately, unsuccessful campaigns.”