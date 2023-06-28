Construction firms ‘not seeking government projects’ due to lack of discretionary cash

The construction sector here is seeing improvements in supply chains and improved performance, but many challenges still remain, writes John Mulgrew

A raft of construction firms here will not seek major government tenders this year due to a lack of discretionary expenditure, it’s been claimed.

That could lead to “the cancellation of huge swathes of tendering activity”, and cause a gap of between 18 and 24 months in the development of large-scale public schemes, such as new schools.

That’s according to the Construction Employers Federation (CEF).

Those schemes could range in value from small developments to schools and other public buildings worth around £30m.

For the first time in as long as anyone in the sector can remember, many Government Clients entered this financial year with no discretionary expenditure – leading to the cancellation of huge swathes of tendering activity,” Mark Spence, managing director of the CEF, said.

“When you add to this the context of our overall public capital investment being at the same level annually as it was, in cash terms, as 2007/08 then we face a very difficult period ahead.”

The latest survey from the industry body says challenges remain, including skills shortages and a lack of market confidence impacting the ability to recruit new workers.

And while more than half of respondents said their turnover had increased by at least 10% this year, 45% said that their profit margins had worsened.

Just 9% said profit margins were better this year compared to last.

Over the last year, some 70% of firms were operating at full or almost full capacity.

On the issue of material shortages, the CEF says this is largely resolved – 85% of firms said any issues were now manageable.

But it says inflationary issues show no sign of abating, with 55% saying these were having a serious impact causing financial concern or a critical impact leading to contractual or business risk.

“While the challenge of inflation is being felt across the economy, this survey points to two very specific factors in our sector which are of concern – tight margins and lack of pipeline,” Mr Spence said.

“Although we can point to a majority of our members telling us that their turnover is growing, it is becoming increasingly difficult to complete much of this work at anything other than break even. That, in the short to medium term, can have very negative consequences if the pipeline of works doesn’t return to some level of buoyancy.”

In terms of why the GB and Republic of Ireland markets are more attractive for many firms, the CEF cited a more secure pipeline of work, increased profits margins and better contract terms.

“With the market in Britain being a very mixed picture and the proposed huge levels of public investment in Ireland yet to truly hit the ground, it is vital that the local pipeline is healthy – something that we know couldn’t be further from the truth,” Mr Spence said.

“Unquestionably, there are opportunities – from the City Deals to the Shared Island funds to the prospects for major reform of the governance and financing of NI Water and the Housing Executive – but the true realisation of these can only come with a restored and fully functioning NI Executive and Assembly which can chart a forward path of public investment in which all can have confidence.

“This survey again reflects what the NI Executive and the construction sector can achieve when they work together. Over two-year period since the introduction of the PAN 01/21 Material Cost Assistance measure that CEF negotiated with the Department of Finance to mitigate against the difficulties of material shortages and cost increases, our members have reported an at least £38m benefit to the public sector projects they have been working on.

“This has ensured project and contractor viability across huge swathes of government activity and has only been achieved where our members and their clients have worked together in the spirit of openness and transparency.

“Among our membership, we recognise the stark challenges that we face on matters such as carbon reduction, growing the number of new build homes and building high quality education and health assets for our population – but to achieve this we need an Executive in place to maximise the opportunities that much needed investment can bring to not just our community but also the firms, their employees and supply chains who are in dire need of a confidence boost”.

Looking ahead the sector says challenges include political uncertainty and a lack of a functioning Executive, a lack of a pipeline in Northern Ireland, continued inflationary issues and access to skilled labour.