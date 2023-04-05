Cost of Ulster fry soars by 20% to highest price on record

The cost of an Ulster fry has soared almost 20% to its highest price on record, it has emerged.

Overall, the ingredients making up the hefty breakfast staple increased significantly in the last 12 months – with milk seeing the biggest bump, up 42.9%.

That was followed by strong rises in margarine (31.5%), eggs (29.3%), butter (25.4%) and sliced loaf (21.1%).

Overall, the Ulster Fry Index rose by 19.1%, the highest increase recorded since Ulster Bank began tracking the index in 2007. The previous highest rise came in 2009, just after another recession and cost of living crisis.

“We know that food makes up a significant proportion of household spending and is also one of our most important economic drivers in terms of the local food and drink industry,” Ulster Bank chief economist, Northern Ireland, Richard Ramsey said.

“Understanding how the price of these popular food items is changing gives us a useful insight into the state of typical household finances and also the overall health of the agri-food industry.

“What the Ulster Fry Index is telling us is that the price of everyday household essentials such as bread and milk have risen beyond their previous peaks, and this coupled with rising energy bills is continuing to put a squeeze on consumer spending powers.

“While it may not deliver good news initially, the reality is however, that we can expect these rises to begin to level off and we may even see some decreases in the next 12 months. That said, this will bring little comfort to those households who are struggling to contend with double-digit inflation and ongoing cost pressures on what have previously been considered every day or basic household items.”

He was speaking during an event hosted by Ulster Bank today ahead of its sponsorship of this year’s Balmoral Show which returns to Balmoral Park in four weeks’ time.

The event also heard from the head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, Mark Crimmins, and senior agriculture manager, Cormac McKervey.

“The agri-food sector is a crucial component of our local economy and as such, we remain strongly committed to supporting farmers throughout this period of economic unrest,” Mr Crimmins said.

“We recognise the challenges they face with higher input costs, the damaging effects of inflation and even the variable weather but amid these challenges, a major transformation is under way, presenting new, exciting opportunities for this sector.

Cormac McKervey said “Undoubtedly, farmers in Northern Ireland are going through a challenging period and facing undue pressure to produce affordable food against a backdrop of labour challenges and rising input costs.

“But, compared with where we were 12 months ago, there are a few glints of optimism. Since the beginning of this year, we have seen increased activity across land, poultry, and dairy. Fertilizer prices are falling, and feed costs are also showing signs of decreasing which should alleviate some of the more upfront cost pressures.