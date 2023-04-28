Danske Bank posts pre-tax profits of £48.9m in first quarter

Danske Bank has posted pre-tax profits of £48.9m for the first quarter of the year.

The bank also said it saw lending rising by around 6% year-on-year, with deposits up slightly by 1%.

Overall, total income sat at £83.7m during the first quarter of 2023 – that’s up around 56% on the same period a year earlier.

But the bank said the mortgage market has slowed. Danske has also now introduced a 40-year mortgage option for customers.

“I am pleased to announce a strong set of results for the first three months of 2023,” Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank said.

“A robust financial performance means we are well positioned to continue to support customers when they need us.”

Ms Davies said there had been a strong start to the year in corporate and business banking, with deals including support for firms such as SHS Group, Savage & Whitten, Martin Property Group and Arbour Housing”.

“We have a long track record as the leading bank funder of housing associations in Northern Ireland, and in January this year we were pleased to fund Arbour Housing’s ambition to create 270 new social and affordable homes.

“Arbour Housing’s planned build activity over the next four years, supported by Danske Bank, should help to create up to 190 construction jobs.

“In personal banking, as the economy has tightened, we have seen the mortgage market slow.

To help customers, in quarter one we introduced the new option of a 40-year mortgage term.

“This may be of particular interest to first time buyers and could be the key to unlocking their home owning ambitions – with the flexibility to manage and reduce their mortgage term more effectively over time. To further support customers in Northern Ireland, we have also introduced home energy efficiency loans.

“We remain mindful that cost of living challenges persist for many customers and across society. Since launch there have been over 13,000 visits to our Money Worries online hub for personal customers and Rising Cost of Doing Business online hub for small business customers. These hubs offer advice and assistance, including a customer call back service for those who want to talk to one of our specialist advisers.

“During quarter one Danske Bank also became one of the driving forces behind a new Good Food Fund launched by Business in the Community. The Fund aims to provide free breakfasts to children at 100 primary schools across Northern Ireland who are in need, supporting 10,000 local young people by the end of 2023.”