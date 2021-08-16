Derry software firm sold to UK firm

A Derry software firm in founded by two ex-community development workers has been taken over by a UK business.

Elemental Software, which specialises in social prescribing technology, is now part of Servelec.

But Elemental Software is to remain at its Derry base, and will continue under its existing brand and leadership team.

Servelec, which is based in Sheffield, is a major supplier of digital care software across health, social care, education and youth services in the UK.

Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul set up Elemental Software to provide technology which can connect people with support and services in their community to address social issues and improve their wellbeing.

It’s used by clients including health trusts and community organisations to link people with community services including leisure and arts as an alternative to medication.

The company said that demand for its services had grown, and that being part of Servelec gave the potential for faster adoption of social prescribing technology.

“This is really good news for Elemental, Derry, Northern Ireland, and for social prescribing,” chief executive, Ms Neff, said.

"Leeann and I founded Elemental with the goal of growing the adoption of social prescribing and helping embed it in health and social care as a way to halt avoidable health inequalities.

"Servelec shares a similar commitment to improving lives with technology and is strongly committed to accelerating Elemental’s growth to drive the uptake of social prescribing.”

Servelec’s chief executive Ian Crichton said: “In keeping with our commitment to improve lives with technology that matters, we’ll be supporting Elemental Software to accelerate its plans for growth.

“With its focus on joining up community health and wellbeing and reducing health inequality, Elemental Software is clearly well-aligned with our aim of connecting communities through digital care.

“Together, through social prescribing, we have a huge opportunity to connect people with the community-based programmes, services and interventions that make a positive impact on their lives.”

And Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder of Elemental Software, says: “Bringing together our systems with Servelec’s will help us in our mission to achieve the best possible health outcomes for even more people. Interoperability in health and social care is extremely important to help ensure no one is left behind and to maximise the power of technology to support communities.

“We really look forward to integrating our systems with Servelec’s and being able to offer social prescribing through Servelec’s Rio and Mosaic products as a result.”