Ex-Belfast City Council chief Suzanne Wylie to head up NI Chamber

The former head of Belfast City Council will take up the post as chief of one of Northern Ireland’s leading business organisations, it has emerged.

Suzanne Wylie left her post as chief of Belfast City Council in 2022 before taking her up current role as head of the Government of Jersey.

But she’s now moving back home to head up the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, after Ann McGregor announced she was stepping back from the role after 15 years at the helm.

“Replacing Ann was always going to be a challenge after her long and successful track record at NI Chamber,” president of NI Chamber, Gillian McAuley, said.

“However, we are delighted that Suzanne, with all her extensive experience and expertise, will be our new chief executive. Businesses in Northern Ireland face a multitude of challenges at the moment but there is also immense opportunity as the region emerges as the ideal location for business expansion.

“Under Suzanne’s leadership, NI Chamber will continue to work with businesses across all sectors to give voice to their issues and to promote sustained economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to working closely with Suzanne as we continue to maximise our impact and potential.”