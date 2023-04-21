Family firm W&R Barnett sees sales soar to £1.57bn overtaking poultry giant Moy Park

A family-owned multi-generational business has seen turnover soar to £1.57bn – making it Northern Ireland’s largest firm based on company account filings.

W&R Barnett firmly remains one of Northern Ireland’s most successful and biggest family-owned and run businesses.

It’s seen turnover grow from £1.275bn to £1.575bn in its latest set of accounts for W&R Barnett Limited, ending July 2022.

And in that period it’s seen pre-tax profits rising to £69.1m, up from £51.3m a year earlier.

The group was formed in 1896 and is currently headed by William Barnett. It’s a business with several strands, including the international trade in grains and derivatives, molasses trading, animal feed and packaging.

The overall business now boasts a workforce of around 1,700 staff.

W&R Barnett remains a giant of industry here, but one which is still family-led and now in its fourth generation.

The company came in second place in the latest Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies list, which ranks firms based on turnover. The list was topped by Moy Park for several years but the latest results would put W&R Barnett in the number one spot, based on the latest account filings.

In its latest accounts, W&R Barnett said turnover increased during the year due to a “combination of increased commodity volumes and rising prices of both paper and feed ingredients”.

It says “profitability was positively impacted by higher volumes and improved levels of gross profits”.

The company says it maintains a strong balance sheet with net assets of £362.5m.