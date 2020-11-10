Former home of UTV Havelock House 'set to be demolished'

The former home of UTV looks set to be knocked down to make way for a new apartment development, it has emerged.

Belfast City Council planners have recommended that a proposed planning application to raze the building to the ground to make way for an eight-storey building, housing 270 apartments, is given the go-ahead.

Developer Olympian Homes bought the Ormeau Road building where UTV was based for nearly 60 years.

Campaign group Save Havelock House has opposed the proposal and wants the building retained.

The height of the proposed building varies with a maximum height of eight storeys, dropping down to as low as three towards the rear.

Some of the issues raised by those opposing the building’s demolition included concern regarding Department for Communities listing evaluation, the eight, density, and scale of the proposed development, while one objection said “the demolition would have a significant impact on built heritage related to television on these islands”.

The Historic Environment Division (HED), part of the Department for Communities, also objected to the scheme. It said it “considers that the proposed development would have an adverse impact on the setting of listed buildings”.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee will make a decision on whether to award permission next week.