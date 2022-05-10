Fresh bid to turn former UTV studio Havelock House site into apartments

Fresh plans are under way to turn the former home of UTV into an apartment development, Ulster Business can reveal.

A new application on behalf of Locka Ltd, a subsidiary of Olympian Homes, wants to knock down Havelock House on the Ormeau Road and build a residential apartment block.

The new proposal of application notice – which is normally filed before a full planning application on larger schemes – comes after the developer was refused permission for a 270 apartment scheme on the site in 2020.

A year later the Planning Appeals Commission rejected an appeal from developer to overturn planning refusal decision.

Details of the new application have not yet been revealed.

The building was the home of UTV from 1959 until 2018, when the broadcaster relocated to City Quays. Developer Olympian Homes bought the building in October 2018 and the following year its subsidiary company Locka Ltd submitted a planning application to knock down the building and replace it with a 271-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme.

The plans attracted dozens of objections, many due to the cultural and historical importance of the site, and the size of the proposed building – eight storeys.

Belfast City Council planners recommended the application for approval, but it was rejected by members of the council’s planning committee.

It was first refused permission in November 2020.