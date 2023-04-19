Good Friday Agreement printer marks role it played in historic moment

W&G Bairds’ David Hinds, Gary Hull, Patrick Moffett and Trevor Brennan with the original copy of the Good Friday Agreement

One of the longest trading businesses here is marking 25 years since it printed one of Northern Ireland’s most important documents.

W&G Baird, which prints Ulster Business, was commissioned by the Northern Ireland Office in 1998 to print the first copies of The Good Friday Agreement, which served as the foundation for peace in Northern Ireland.

The company – which also the first owner of the Belfast Telegraph – printed hundreds of thousands of copies of the historic document, which were distributed to government officials, political parties, and the public in Northern Ireland, the Republic, and elsewhere in the UK.

The agreement was signed on April 10, by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, along with Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and most of the political parties in Northern Ireland.

“It’s a proud day for the entire team at W&G Baird,” Patrick Moffett , managing director of W&G Baird, said.

“Twenty five years ago, our print presses worked tirelessly to print the 36-page landmark document that laid the groundwork for peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, following 30 years of The Troubles.

“I remember the day the job was on the presses, it was a huge honour but we did feel the pressure to get it just right.

“I was handed the very first copy, hot off the stitching line by our pre-press manager, Gary Hull.

“He was meticulously checking that all the pages were in the correct order before running such a massive job.

“I gave it the full once-over, triple-checked all was present and correct, and swiftly told him to keep it hold of it! And then I completely forgot about all about it. Luckily, Gary filed it away somewhere safe.

“When the anniversary of the Agreement came up in conversation a few weeks back, Gary reminded me of the story and brought the copy he kept safely, to me! I had no idea we still had it.”

“Over the years, we have printed many important documents, but the Good Friday Agreement remains the most significant. The company has evolved from a single letterpress in 1862, when the two Baird brothers set up the firm, to today, using the most sophisticated printing technology, including robotics and specialist finishing equipment.

“We have a team of over 90 staff based in Antrim, and operates one of the country's largest 24/7 sheet-fed print rooms using the most advanced equipment in the sector.”

W&G Baird – which was founded in 1862 – provides lithographic printing, digital printing, and large-format printing for all sizes of jobs.