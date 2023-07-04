Guinness Six Nations trophy pays visit to Queen’s Arcade

The Six Nations trophy at Breitling in Queen's Arcade

The Guinness Six Nations trophy has paid a flying visit to Queen’s Arcade in the heart of Belfast city centre.

The gleaming rugby trophy was on display at the new Breitling store for one day only – celebrating the partnership between the competition and the luxury Swiss watchmaker.

The Six Nations trophy was on display in a Breitling themed pop-up store for people to view and have their photograph taken with.

Queen’s Arcade is the last remaining Victoria Arcade in the city, now home to a variety of luxury boutiques and independent retailers.

Hosting the only Rolex, Breitling, Omega, Gucci, Montblanc and TAG Heuer boutiques in Northern Ireland, Queen’s Arcade also has exclusive access to special edition and boutique only pieces.

Queen’s Arcade, which is owned by Lunn’s, has undergone a major refurbishment in the last couple of years.

It’s also seen the addition of flagship watch stores opening – including Rolex, Omega and Breitling.