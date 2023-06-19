Importers and exporters to see boost as French shipping firm launching Belfast Harbour connection

French container line CMA-CGM is to add a new call in Belfast

Importers and exporters here are set to get a boost as a French shipping group announces it’s setting up shop at Belfast Harbour.

French container line CMA-CGM is to add a new call in Belfast to its Irish Sea Express CS container feeder service, which is set to boost capacity and service options for both importers and exporters in Northern Ireland.

The service will run between Belfast Harbour’s Victoria Terminal 3 and a number of UK and European ports, including Dunkirk and Rotterdam.

It will operate on a weekly rotation, the service will see vessels including the Mistral, Allegro and ELBTEAM calling at Belfast Harbour.

Since 2018, over £30m has been invested by Belfast Harbour in Victoria Terminal 3 (VT3), including the installation of fully electric ship-to-shore cranes in 2020, significantly improving safety, sustainability, efficiency and capacity.

Following the recent investment, the terminal handled 126,000 container units in 2022 and a record 132,000 the previous year, which was the highest level of container traffic since 2008.

The latest announcement comes amid plans for a £100m expansion of Belfast Harbour which could include helping make way for the growing number of cruise ships.

Belfast Harbour is now seeking expressions of interest ahead of tenders for a new heavy duty quay and deep water berth at D3 on the site – a 46 acre reclaimed site at the northern end of the harbour.

Initial plans for the development were given the green light in 2019. A pre-tender expression of interest has now been released for the scheme which is seeking contractors who may wish to submit a tender for the building of the quay.

The new development is designed in part the berthing of cruise ships, and for “lay-by and transient storage of project cargo, break bulk and dry bulk during cruise ship off season”.

It will include a 340m long solid quay with mooring dolphins, dredging of the berthing pocket and infilling behind the new quay wall, alongside the construction of a 25m wide piled relieving slab along the quay length.

Meanwhile, the CMA CGM Group is an international giant in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serving more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of around 600 vessels. The group works throughout 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses.

“In line with CMA CGM group’s innovative approach to maritime development we are delighted to add Belfast to our global port coverage where we will leverage the synergies between our shipping services on the main intercontinental routes and our revamped intra-regional lines in the Irish Sea,” Alan Horner, managing director of CMA-CGM, said.

“The additional port call at Belfast gives our Northern Ireland clients direct access to our over 257 shipping routes and 420 ports of call worldwide.”

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour, said: “This new service from CMA-CGM will provide increased frequency of container services calling at Belfast, offering benefits for both importers and exporters in Northern Ireland.”