Jimmy Nesbitt’s new £7m NI hotel ‘could create 100 jobs’ as it takes major step forward

A £7m boutique hotel being developed by actor James Nesbitt and his business partner could create 100 new jobs at it takes a major step forward, Ulster Business can reveal.

Plans have now been submitted for the luxury hotel, brasserie and spa which will be located in Drumbeg, close to the Lagan Towpath.

It’s being developed by Nesbro Ltd – which counts James Nesbitt and Maurice Brown among its directors.

The initial scheme was due to cost around £5m but it’s understood the value could now rise to £7m.

It’s understood that’s down to increased build costs along with additional features being proposed.

The developers want to replace a number of derelict buildings at a former farm with a luxury boutique hotel, brasserie restaurant, spa and public open space, including formal gardens.

Matrix Planning has held an online community consultation to share information about the project, a requirement before filing outline planning permission for the development.

An outline planning application calls for the proposed replacement of existing buildings with a luxury boutique hotel, brasserie restaurant, health and wellbeing spa, provision of car parking, public open space. That will include formal gardens, landscaping and alterations to existing access including all associated site works

Last year the Belfast Telegraph reported the ambitious project would be modelled on “arts and crafts design elements that were previously deemed to be acceptable under the earlier approval”.

The latest application points to Lisburn and & Castlereagh’s tourism strategy, which includes the possibility of additional hotels in the area.

The site which would play host to the hotel development is an almost 10-hectare area of land, located on the northern side of Ballyskeagh Road, around half a kilometre from Drumbeg.

Supporting documents say that with the easing, and now removal, of Covid-19 related restrictions “this has resulted in a significant increase and accelerated demand in the domestic tourist market for Northern Ireland with ‘staycations’”.

It says that has “highlighted the unparalleled demand for high-quality hotel destinations like the Galgorm Resort & Spa in Ballymena”.

A supporting statement from Matrix Planning says the development “provides unique accommodation and facilities to complement the existing tourism offer”.