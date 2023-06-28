The latest research from the Centre for Cross Border Studies paints an improved picture for cross-border and east-west relations, but collaboration still remains a concern overall, writes John Mulgrew

Just 3% of business and civic leaders says Protocol had negative impact on relations

Just 3% of civic and business leaders here believe the Northern Ireland Protocol has had a negative impact on cross-border relations, it’s been claimed.

The NI Protocol – which is being replaced with the Windsor Framework – aims to address the challenges of the UK’s exit from the EU and ensuring trade across Ireland continues smoothly, along with business east to west.

Around two thirds of respondents to a survey from the Centre for Cross Border Studies, carried out during the first quarter of 2023, claims the Protocol on balance, is a good thing for north-south co-operation, with around a third “unsure”. Just 3% believed it had a negative impact.

In terms of east-west relations, 56% believe the Protocol is a good thing for east-west co-operation, with 41% unsure, and 3% reporting it is a bad thing.

And around a third of respondents said they believe that meetings and collaboration between organisations in Northern Ireland and the Republic have increased between the first quarter of 2023 and the end of 2022.

“We saw the highest percentage of respondents noting that the political context had improved since these surveys began in the first quarter of 2021,” the report, which was written by Dr Anthony Soares and Ben Rosher, said.

“The comments offered by respondents to this survey reveal that the more positive outlook is not just the result of the contents of the Windsor Framework,72% of respondents reported that meetings with organisations in the other jurisdiction discussed challenges to cross-border cooperation either on occasion (43%) or to a significant extent (29%).

“The nature of these challenges were varied, touching on concerns around funding, cross-border travel for education, and the pending introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisation for cross border travel for non-visa nationals.”

When asked to expand on their experiences of the political context for collaboration, respondents focussed heavily on the Windsor Framework and the associated improvement of relations between the UK and EU as a positive development.

Data was collected through a survey of self-selected respondents between the start of March and April 17, with 34 responses.

Those selected respondents included civic society organisations, local authorities, and a number of organisations and chambers representing business concerns.

Around 32% of respondents were based in the Republic of Ireland and 50% based in Northern Ireland, with 18% having a presence on both sides of the border .

Some of the respondents said that the Windsor Framework “will improve opportunities for collaboration” while another said agreement “opens up collaborations on EU Horizon projects”.

Others said a lack of Stormont government is a major issue, sections of PUL (Protestant/ unionist/loyalist) community are pulling away from cross border actions… changes to the protocol in recent weeks have still to be agreed by the unionist community allowing Stormont to return”.

In terms of the regulatory context, 68% of respondents say that the regulatory context has remained the same compared to the last quarter, with 14% saying it has improved.

“This is particularly noteworthy as, for the previous three quarters, no respondent had reported an improvement in the north-south regulatory context,” the report says.

“This quarter’s survey ends on a much more positive note than we have seen for the last two years.

“In terms of both the north-south and east-west dimensions, in almost every context, more people believe that the situation is improving than believe it is deteriorating (improved and deteriorated were equal for the east-west social context).

“This can broadly be attributed to the Windsor Framework agreed between the UK and EU to mitigate against issues that have become apparent in the Protocol for Ireland/Northern Ireland and, more broadly, the improving relationship between the UK and EU under Rishi Sunak and is giving people engaged in collaboration, both north-south and east-west, cause for (cautious) optimism.”

It says “obviously, there is more work to be done to restore the context for collaboration to pre-Brexit levels, and the absence of Stormont is still hurting the people of Northern Ireland but it does appear, at last, that the politics of Brexit with regard to Northern Ireland and Ireland are becoming more positive and more responsive to the needs of people who are trying to build communities across these islands”.