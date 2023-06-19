Kainos chief Brendan Mooney stepping down from helm after 22 years

The long-term chief of IT services giant Kainos is stepping down after more than two decades at the helm.

Brendan Mooney, who has been with Kainos for 34 years, will be replaced by incoming chief executive Russell Sloan, who is current director of digital services.

Kainos has grown into a business with a workforce close to 3,000 and remains headquartered in Belfast.

It’s also pushing forward with plans for its new £30m headquarters in Belfast city centre.

It comes after the IT services giant sold off part of the Dublin Road site to Queen’s University, which will develop its section into student accommodation.

“My decision to step down as chief executive of Kainos was not an easy one, but made easier knowing the talent and motivation of the team leading the business today,” Brendan Mooney said.

“I have complete confidence in Russell to lead us successfully into the future and I look forward to supporting him and the wider team over the next 12 months.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the Kainos journey – to have worked alongside so many exceptional friends and colleagues; to have witnessed the positive difference our work has made for our customers and in society; and to have watched Kainos grow from a local start-up to a dynamic global firm.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in Kainos for creating the special business that we are today; and for the support they have provided to me personally throughout my career.”

Russell Sloan, director of digital services and incoming chief executive, said: “Kainos is a thriving, growing and global business. I am excited to be taking over the role of chief executive in September and look forward to building on the success that has been created over the past decades. We have much to be proud of as a team and look forward to many more achievements in the future.

“I would like to thank Brendan for his leadership and support, and to thank the Board for the confidence placed in me to lead this exceptional business. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a remarkable, talented team who will help me execute against the clear, proven and effective strategy already in place.”

And Tom Burnet, chairman of Kainos, said: “As a board, we wish to record our thanks to Brendan for his outstanding leadership over the past two decades. I am certain that he will look back on his extensive career at Kainos with a sense of immense pride. Brendan and Russell have worked closely as colleagues for many years and today formalises the final stage of our four-year succession process.

We look forward to continuing to work closely with Russell and supporting him as he continues to grow the business.”