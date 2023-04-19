Kainos on track to hit 3,000 employee mark as it heads to £378m revenue

IT services giant Kainos is on track to crack the 3,000 employee mark as it heads towards annual revenue of up to £378m.

The listed firm, which has its headquarters in Belfast, says performance has been “very strong across all three divisions as new and existing clients have maintained high levels of investment in digital solutions”.

“As a result, for the full year ended March 31, 2023, the board expects our results to be in line with current consensus forecasts,” it says.

Kainos says it expects its revenue to hit between £351.7m and £378m, the firm said in a trading update for the year ending March 31, 2023, based on “known sell side analyst estimate”.

Results for the full year are to be published on May 22, with the trading statement indicating a sales boost of up to £75.4m on revenue of £302.6m reported for the previous year.

The firm – headed by Co Antrim man Brendan Mooney – says its “performance has been underpinned by our long-term customer relationships, and we remain extremely grateful to our customers for the trust that they have placed in Kainos to help them deliver their ambitious digital projects”.

And as a result of that success it says, “despite the increased global demand for digital talent, we continue to retain, develop and attract high quality people”.

“We now have 2,990 colleagues based in over 20 countries (March 2022 – 2,692 people), an increase of 11% on the prior year.”

Kainos is also pushing forward with plans for its new £30m headquarters in Belfast as it moved to choose a contractor for the scheme at the end of 2022.

It comes after the tech giant sold off part of the Dublin Road site to Queen’s University, which will develop its section into student accommodation.

A further announcement will be made on the completion of the sale process, it says.

The new 80,000 sq ft building will be able to “support the company’s significant future growth plans and has the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 people”, the firm has said.

Kainos had originally planned to build on the whole site, which was formerly the Movie House cinema, but has since revised down its scheme in terms of footprint.

“It remains the company’s intention to fund the construction using cash on the balance sheet and, subject to final design, costs and board approval, will represent a capital investment of between £27m and £30m in the new office complex,” it says.

Brendan Mooney, chief executive of Kainos, said last year: “The announcement is another step towards the development of our new office in Belfast.

“Our new Bankmore Square development will provide us with a larger, more sustainable office that will bring all our colleagues together in a single location and, at the same time, provide significant capacity for our future growth.”