Kainos to submit plan for Belfast office and student accommodation scheme

Kainos is pushing forward with plans for its new headquarters in Belfast and student accommodation scheme for Queen’s University.

The IT services giant had originally planned to build on the whole site, which was formerly the Movie House cinema, but has since revised down its scheme in terms of footprint.

It comes after the IT services giant sold off part of the Dublin Road site to Queen’s University, which will develop its section into student accommodation.

It’s now holding public consultations on plans for the developments ahead of submitting full planning applications in November.

If approved, the development will comprise of 85,000 sq ft of Grade A office space with an additional 4,000 sq ft dedicated to ground floor commercial uses, and approximately 475 student rooms.

Full planning applications are expected to be submitted to Belfast City Council in November 2023.

The firm previously said the new 80,000 sq ft building will be able to “support the company’s significant future growth plans”.

As part of a pre-application community consultation process, the plans for the new development will be on display to the public at the Clayton Hotel, Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, on Monday 25th and Wednesday 27th September at 12 noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm on both days.

“The multimillion-pound development will support Kainos' ongoing expansion and help meet the need for specialist student accommodation in Belfast,” it says. “The investment is expected to contribute significantly to the regeneration of the city’s Linen Quarter.”

Russell Sloan, incoming chief executive of Kainos, said: “This new, contemporary development signals our continuing investment in Belfast. When complete, it will bring renewed character to both the Dublin Road and the Linen Quarter, and will provide significant benefits to businesses, organisations and services around us at Bankmore Square.”

“At the heart of this investment are our people, and our desire to create an exceptional and sustainable workplace for our colleagues to connect and collaborate. Our new office will provide modern office space for up to 1,600 people, creating the capacity for our planned growth in the future.”

And Caroline Young, vice-president of students and corporate services at Queen’s University, said: “Having a wide range of high quality, affordable and safe housing options, in close proximity to Queen’s, will ensure we can support the significant increase in demand for this type of student accommodation.”

“With an expected 3,000 more rooms needed in Belfast by 2028 to meet growing demand, this site is an excellent development opportunity which will offer around 475 students new accommodation in a prime location in the heart of the city. It will help to transform the area, while making a significant contribution to the economy and we are excited by the prospect of working with Kainos as we develop this site.”