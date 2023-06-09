Local food production ‘should be priority’ in Northern Ireland in bid to lower emissions

Producing local food should remain a priority for Northern Ireland in a bid to lower emissions and it “makes no sense” in bringing food from the other side of the world, the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union has said.

David Brown believes that thinking local, and thwarting the trend to import cheap food from around the world, will help climate concerns.

“The UK is only 60% self-sufficient in food. That’s a point we’ve made time and again. Our emissions in the whole of Ireland are less than half the global average, so it makes no sense to bring food from the other side of the world that we can produce locally with lower emissions.” One of David’s central goals is to move the notion of food security to the top of the agenda amongst policy makers.

“The Westminster government and the UK has for decades had a cheap food policy. The common agriculture policy was to support incomes and therefore deliver cheap food.”

Like many other businesses, farmers must now contend with cryptic arrangements within the Windsor Framework, according to David Brown.

Mr Brown said he told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting that the “Windsor Framework doesn’t do anything to solve the veterinary medicine circumstance”.

“The Prime Minister’s response was, ‘Well, we have a much better relationship now with the EU. We have three years to negotiate and get this right’”.