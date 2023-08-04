New car sales soar by 24% in Northern Ireland

The number of new cars powering out of showrooms in Northern Ireland has surged by a quarter, fresh figures show.

Sales of new vehicles rose by 23.8% during July with some 3,415 cars registered, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall, car sales rose by more than 28% across the UK as a whole, with England seeing the biggest bump of 29.5%.

Across the year car sales are up 18.3% in Northern Ireland.

The overall UK figures showed the best July performance since 2020, when pent-up demand for new cars was unleashed following three months of lockdown during the pandemic.

Electrified vehicles accounted for more than a third (35.4% of the market). Hybrid (HEV) volumes grew, although their overall market share fell to 11.3%. Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations saw a significant uplift for the second month in a row as uptake rose 79.1% to account for 8.1% of the market.

However, the biggest increase, however, was for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which recorded an 87.9% increase to account for 16% of all new registrations for the month, a market share broadly consistent with that seen so far this year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The industry remains committed to meeting the UK’s zero emission deadlines and continues to make the investments to get us there. Choice and innovation in the market are growing, so it’s encouraging to see more people switching on to the benefits of driving electric.

“With inflation, rising costs of living and a zero emission vehicle mandate that will dictate the market coming next year, however, consumers must be given every possible incentive to buy. Government must pull every lever, therefore, to make buying, running and, especially, charging an EV affordable and practical for every driver in every part of the country.”