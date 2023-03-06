New luxury cinema featuring full bar and restaurant opening in Belfast this week

A new high-spec cinema featuring a full bar and café will open its doors at CastleCourt shopping centre in the heart of Belfast this week following a £5.2m investment.

The Avenue boasts nine 60-seat screening rooms with laser projection alongside sofa and armchair seating.

Around 50 new jobs are being created as part of the investment by the Omniplex Cinema Group.

The cinema also includes a bar and café, selling everything from cakes and pastries, to coffee, wines, beers and cocktails, with food such as pizzas, loaded nachos and burgers.

The cinema will open its doors to the public on March 10.

Tickets for The Avenue Cinema cost £14 for adults and £10 for children. The Avenue will have off-peak pricing between Monday to Friday before 5pm costing £12 for adults and £9 for children.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new luxury cinema concept The Avenue Cinema in Belfast,” Paul Anderson, director of The Avenue, said.

“We have used the best interior designers, suppliers and contractors to help us create a unique and elevated cinema experience. This is a really exciting time for us and we look forward to welcoming guests to this new cinema experience.

“With The Avenue, we are providing an elevated choice for those wanting something unique from their visit to see the latest blockbuster. This development really is like no other project we have undertaken, and we are delighted to be breathing new life into Belfast city centre with this scheme.

“The Avenue will contribute towards the vitality, viability and vibrancy of the city centre, while also positively contributing to Belfast’s daytime and night-time economy. Both avid and casual movie-goers can enjoy these lavish surroundings coupled with our mouth-watering food and drink offerings at The Avenue Café & Bar.

“We have worked with numerous experts to create a memorable, warm, and friendly atmosphere, which will be complemented by the impeccable service, that is at the heart of everything we do.”

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt, said: “We are delighted to officially welcome The Avenue to our shoppers, who can now enjoy a cinema experience that is completely new and unique to CastleCourt and Belfast city centre.

“This is the next step in the regeneration of CastleCourt and the wider area, as well as a sign of the confidence our footfall affords our new tenants and their own ambitions.”

And Gareth Howell from Wirefox, which owns CastleCourt, said: “We have been working hard to attract tenants that can bring outstanding experiences to our shoppers and the city of Belfast, and The Avenue delivers on this ambition. CastleCourt is contributing to Royal Avenue’s continued rejuvenation and revival of the area, as we expand in line with consumer demands and behaviours.”