Newry firm lands major M&S own brand sandwich deal

Around Noon has secured much-coveted M&S own label supplier status.

It comes as the Newry firm announces significant new investments in readiness to grow its business, including the purchase of new equipment, upgrades to its facilities and the creation of new management positions, including a new quality manager and a new product development manager.

Around Noon will now supply a range of own label products to M&S stores on the island of Ireland, increasing the range of the supermarket retailer’s sandwich offering.

“We are driven to produce quality food from the finest ingredients and always with local provenance in mind,” Around Noon sales director, Philip Morgan, said.

“The initial response to our Twelve range of sandwiches across the M&S store network in Ireland was one of resounding success, which we’re pleased to build upon further now as an own label supplier.

“The retailer has one of the finest reputations for quality with stringent qualification criteria for its suppliers. As such, we’re proud that M&S recognises our shared emphasis on quality and is trusting our expertise and market knowledge to inform and shape the future of its food-to-go offering on the island of Ireland.”

Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Quality is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to maintaining the high standards our customers expect and this represents another step in the transformation of our food business in Ireland. In order to deliver on this promise we look to build new partnerships with trusted suppliers that share our values.

“We have been hugely impressed by the high standards that underscore Around Noon’s dedication to ingredient sourcing, product development and manufacturing, and we’re very pleased to welcome them into the M&S family.”

Around Noon supplies 19 M&S own label sandwich lines to stores across Ireland with plans for a further 13 products to be launched throughout 2023.

Around Noon has been in business for over 30 years. In recent weeks, it acquired The Soho Sandwich Company, based in London, bringing its headcount to over 800. Around Noon supplies a broad range of high-quality chilled, hot, frozen and bakery products to customers including forecourt, convenience and multiple retailers and cafes throughout the UK and Ireland.