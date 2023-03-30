NI economy emerges from technical recession to post 1.4% growth

The economy posted 1.4% growth at the end of 2022 — © Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s economy has returned to growth mode after entering a technical recession last year, it has emerged.

Output increased by 1.4% in the last quarter of 2022, according to official figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

That growth followed to consecutive quarters in which the economy contracted by 0.3% – entering a technical recession.

Overall, growth stood at 1.3% over the year and increased by 3% on a rolling four quarters basis to December 2022, according to the latest the Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI).

Economic output is now 5.6% above pre-pandemic levels.

Breaking down the figures by sector the small upwards trajectory was fuelled by increased activity in construction and services.

“The NICEI indicates NI economic output increased by 1.4% in real terms over the quarter and by 1.3% over the year,” NISRA said.

“A large increase in activity in the private construction sector (8.8%) coupled with a strong performance in the services sector (1%) led to the NICEI recording a sizeable increase economic activity in the final quarter of 2022.

“The services sector (which accounts for 52% of NI GVA) continues to have a strong recovery post pandemic and has been the main driver of growth in the NICEI’s performance annually, triennially and over the rolling four quarter average.

“Economic activity had increased gradually in recent years (2013-2019) until the onset of the pandemic, following the prolonged downturn post 2007.

“During the pandemic the NICEI reached a series low in quarter two 2020, however economic activity post pandemic has recovered substantially and in quarter four 2022 a new series high was reached. Economic activity is now 27.9% above the series low point in quarter two 2020.”