Nine in 10 Irish firms ‘stable or growing’

Some 90% of Irish businesses are now stable or in growth mode, according to a fresh survey.

And significantly fewer firms in Northern Ireland and the Republic say they are in decline – the proportion falling from 21% to 8% between the last two quarters of 2022.

Around a third of firms say they are experiencing strong growth and 37% are expecting to grow in the next six months, according to the latest All-island Business Monitor from InterTradeIreland.

Around 75% percent of firms in Northern Ireland say they have passed on rising cost price increases to customers, while growth and stability rates in Northern Ireland and the Republic remain similar.

“This is the largest survey of its type and last quarter we saw a positive increase across the key indicators,” Martin Robinson, InterTradeIreland’s director of strategy, says.

“However, I would not be rolling out the red carpet to welcome economic recovery just yet. We must bear in mind that it is against a complicated economic and geopolitical backdrop. We need to see the results for the next quarter or two to get a better sense of whether this may be the start of a sustained uplift.”

Energy costs remain one of the biggest concerns among companies here, with 85% of businesses saying it’s still a lead issue, followed by 80% concerned with overheads.

“Difficulty accessing skills remains an issue for one in three, while 82% of firms say they have largely adapted or remain unaffected by trading conditions post-Brexit,” the report says.

“Across all sectors, there’s a real sense of businesses just putting their head down and getting on with it,” Mr Robinson said.

“Manufacturing is more upbeat after the recent price shocks – there could be a sense that most of the bad news is already priced in. We would expect the hospitality sector to have a seasonal boost in the last quarter of the year although fewer businesses in this sector are in growth mode relative to other sectors.”

A third of businesses that trade cross-border say gains fall in the higher profit brackets of 10% and over, compared to just over a quarter of non-exporters.

“We see the persistent challenges that businesses contend with, and at InterTradeIreland we are very focused on working with firms to help them find solutions,” Mr Robinson says.

“We know that trading across the border can be a significant step for SMEs to help them grow their business. The latest figures from the Irish Central Statistics Office show that businesses in Northern Ireland enjoyed almost £5bn in goods sales to Ireland during 2022. I would encourage any firm that needs advice on how to take that first step to sell cross-border to contact InterTradeIreland.”

“We also collaborate with a wide-range of partners across the island and have access to a wealth of knowledge and experience that small firms can tap into via our networks.”