Northern Ireland car sales outpace rest of UK

The number of new cars powering out of Northern Ireland showrooms has surged by almost a quarter – outpacing the rest of the UK.

New car sales rose by 23.1% during March, based on the same period a year earlier. That was significantly higher than Wales on 5.2% and Scotland on 11.2%, while England saw a bump of 19.3%.

A total of 5,153 new vehicles were registered in Northern Ireland during March, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Hyundai Tucson led sales here with 187 cars sold, followed by the Ford Focus on 131 and the Ford Puma on the same number.

Across the UK as a whole a total of 287,334 cars were registered during the month.

UK new car registrations in March bounced back by 18.2% to deliver the best ‘new plate month’ performance since before the pandemic.

The increase saw 287,825 units delivered, the eighth consecutive month of growth for the new car market, as supply chain challenges slowly continue to ease.

As a result, the first quarter of 2023 is the strongest since 2019, with just under half a million new cars joining the road.

“This represents an additional £2.7bn of deliveries, underlining the contribution the sector can make to UK economic growth, despite the market still being significantly below pre-pandemic levels, down 29.5% on quarter one 2019,” the SMMT said.

“Petrol-powered vehicles remained the most popular fuel type, comprising 56.3% of new units, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries reached a record monthly high of 46,626, representing growth of 18.6%.

“Overall, the BEV market share remained almost the same as last year at 16.2% and, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations growing by 11.8%, plug-in registrations comprised 22.4% of the market – a slight decline on 2022.

“The biggest growth, however, was in hybrids (HEVs), with a 34.3% surge helping electrified vehicles account for more than one in three registrations for the month.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “March’s new plate month usually sets the tone for the year so this performance will give the industry and consumers greater confidence. With eight consecutive months of growth, the automotive industry is recovering, bucking wider trends and supporting economic growth.

“The best month ever for zero emission vehicles is reflective of increased consumer choice and improved availability but if EV market ambitions – and regulation – are to be met, infrastructure investment must catch up.”