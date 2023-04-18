Northern Ireland economy contraction ‘to slow to 0.3%’ during 2023

The economy will contract in 2023 but could do so at a slower rate, according to a new report.

Danske Bank is predicting Northern Ireland’s economy will only shrink by around 0.3%, as high inflation and changes to the economic policy environment are continuing to impact economic performance.

The forecast represents an upward revision on the bank’s previous expectation of a 1% fall in activity this year, however Danske Bank said the economic outlook remains “highly uncertain”.

But it’s also predicting the economy will grow by 0.9% during 2024.

Breaking things down by sectors, the bank says the wholesale and retail trade sector will experience the deepest contraction in activity of around 1.9% in 2023 but return to growth of about 1% in 2024.

Other consumer-focused sectors including accommodation and food services and arts, entertainment and recreation are also projected to see falls in output in 2023 of approximately 1.7%.

It’s also forecasting output will fall by around 1% across manufacturing, followed by growth of about 0.6% in 2024. Output in the construction sector is forecast to fall by about 0.4% this year.

Offsetting the small predicted drop this year, Danske Bank is predicting the professional, scientific and technical services sector is forecast to grow by around 1.9% and the administrative and support services sector is projected to expand by about 1.2%.

“The UK and Northern Ireland economies are continuing to face challenges as we move through 2023,” Danske Bank chief economist, Conor Lambe, said.

“High inflation is still squeezing household purchasing power, consumer confidence remains low and the monetary policy environment is considerably tighter.

“However, the economy has proved more resilient than previously expected and the labour market remains in a relatively robust position. We still expect annual economic output to fall this year in Northern Ireland and the wider UK but we have revised our forecasts upwards relative to our previous report.”

Turning to the jobs market and it’s forecasting the rate of jobs growth to slow sharply this year.

“The annual average number of employee jobs is projected to increase by about 0.2% in 2023 and by around 0.3% in 2024,” it says.

The bank is also forecasting that the unemployment rate in Northern Ireland will average around 3.2% in 2023, before increasing to an annual average of about 3.5% in 2024.

“Persistent inflation is still a risk to the economic outlook with inflation in the UK remaining near its multi-decade high,” Mr Lambe said.

“Although we think it has likely peaked, the rate of price rises is still expected to remain above its 2% target throughout this year. If inflation remains higher than forecast and declines more slowly than anticipated, it has the potential to constrain economic activity even further.”