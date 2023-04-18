Northern Ireland private sector boost ‘only outpaced by London’, says survey

Northern Ireland’s private sector is continuing to see a resurgence with growth only being outpaced by London, it has emerged.

Output and sales were up during March, with firms also increasingly optimistic about the business landscape ahead, according to the latest Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index.

Exports were also up alongside a joint-record rise in employment levels, while there’s been a continues slowdown in input costs.

"Momentum in the local economy continued to build at the end of the first quarter,” Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank said.

“February’s report was summed up in the word ‘improvement’ and March was something of a rerun of this, with almost every indicator improving further on the previous month. Business activity accelerated at its fastest pace in a year, with only London recording a sharper rate of growth. New orders posted their steepest rate of expansion in a year as well.”

Construction was the only sector not in expansion mode during March. A lack of a Stormont Executive and “a paralysis in decision-making is being felt and will continue to be felt in this sector,” according to My Ramsey.

"One of the few bright spots for construction is employment, with headcounts growing as firms fill vacancies that they perhaps were unable to fill when the labour market was tighter,” he said.

“Indeed, employment was strong across all sectors, growing at the joint fastest pace on record and one that exceeded all other UK regions.

"Inflationary pressures continued to ease in March and were at their weakest pace in over two years. But the pace of cost and price rises was still above the pre-pandemic long-term average. Another encouraging sign is that supplier delivery times for retail, manufacturing and construction shortened in March reflecting that global supply chains are returning to some kind of normality.

"While we are seeing notable short-term improvements, and firms are relatively optimistic for the year ahead, there are lots of challenges that will impact on future growth. The slowdown in the global economy is one factor, but the outlook for the public finances is also bleak and this is compounded by the ongoing lack of a functioning Stormont Executive. Meanwhile, households will continue to battle with a cost of living crisis."

Northern Ireland’s continued economic improvement was the second sharpest of the 12 areas of the UK surveyed – only just behind London.

The reading indicated a sharper expansion in output in the private sector, and one that was the fastest for a year.

“Total new orders also expanded at the fastest pace for a year in March, while new export orders ticked higher for a second month running,” it said.

“Firms ramped up hiring in March, in response to higher new orders, a solid build-up in backlogs of work and confidence in the outlook. Moreover, the rate of job creation was the joint-fastest in the survey's history, and the latest increase was the fastest seen across all of the UK areas covered.”