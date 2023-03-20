Northern Ireland private sector bounces back to growth

Northern Ireland’s private sector has bounced back to growth after months of stagnation, it has emerged.

Output and new orders both saw signs of improvement during February, according to the latest Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index.

The overall index sat at 52.2 – moving back above the 50 mark, which means no change, for the first time in 10 months.

“The latest PMI survey could be summed up in one word – improvement,” Richard Ramsey, chief economist with Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said.

“All 10 indicators of local business conditions improved in February relative to the previous month. Private sector firms reported their first rise in output and new orders in 10 months.

A notable improvement in the economic conditions within Northern Ireland’s export markets helped lift export orders in February following four years of continuous decline.

"The recovery in international demand aided a return to growth in output and orders for manufacturers. Meanwhile, retail’s recent resurgence continued. The completed rollout of the £600 energy grant, coupled with cross-border shoppers from the Republic of Ireland, continues to provide a boost for the retail sector. Conversely, construction and services posted a further fall in output last month.”

The manufacturing and retail sectors posted rises in activity, while services and construction remained in decline.

New orders increased for the first time in 10 months while new export orders also returned to growth – a marked turnaround following a sharp decline in January.

"Firms continue to recruit with all four sectors increasing their staffing levels in February,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Overall, employment rose at its fastest pace in 15 months with Northern Ireland outperforming the other 11 regions in the UK. Inflationary pressures continued to ease with both input cost and output price inflation falling to 25-month lows.

"Finally, it was encouraging to see a surge in optimism last month across all four surveyed sectors. Expectations for output in 12 months’ time hit a 12-month high which represents the highest level of confidence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This latest improvement occurred ahead of the unveiling of The Windsor Framework, so we may see further rises in sentiment in the coming months if it is accepted more universally than the NI Protocol was. Time will tell.”