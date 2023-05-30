Northern Ireland Responsible Business Awards shortlist revealed

Chris Conway, Translink, John Mulgrew, Ulster Business, Lisa McIlvenna, Business in the Community, Ian Henry, Henry Brothers, Peter McVerry, U105 and Laura Wray, JP Corry

The finalists in this year’s Responsible Business Awards have been revealed.

The awards, which are run by Business in the Community, recognise and reward firms inspirational and impactful businesses in Northern Ireland that are embracing the journey to build better workforces, create a sustainable economy and healthy communities.

Judging is now under way ahead of the main event which will see the awards winners announced at the gala event at ICC Belfast on September 7.

Finalists were announced this week at a breakfast event with sponsors, partners and judges, hosted by Belfast-based radio station U105, which is media partner alongside Ulster Business.

The annual awards, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community, recognise, reward and celebrate inspirational and impactful businesses in Northern Ireland that are taking practical action to address pressing social and environmental issues.

“We had a record number of entries in 2023 and the standard of these just keeps getting higher year-on-year. Businesses in Northern Ireland are stepping up for their people, the planet and the places where they operate and it’s wonderful to be able to recognise this through the awards,” Kieran Harding, managing director, Business in the Community, said.

SHORTLIST

- Climate Action Award, sponsored by Heron Bros: CB Contracts, Danske Bank, Hughes Insurance, Kier Group, Lyric Theatre, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Wrightbus

- Collaborative Action Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox: Allstate Northern Ireland, Felix O'Hare, GolfNow, Habinteg Housing Ulster, Kier Group, Kilwaughter Minerals, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Phoenix Energy and SONI

- Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour: A&L Goodbody, Alexander Mann Solutions, Baker McKenzie, Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank, Grant Thornton Ireland, Hughes Insurance, Queen's University Belfast and Translink

- Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Allen & Overy: Almac Group, Kier Group and Version 1

- Employer of Choice Award, sponsored by Ulster University: Allen and Overy Belfast, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Collins Aerospace, Henry Brothers, Heron Bros Ltd, Hughes Insurance, Northern Ireland Water, SHS Group & Viberoptix

- Impact in Your Community Award, sponsored by SPAR NI: ABP, Citi, Kier Group, Kilwaughter Minerals, Norbrook Laboratories and Translink

- One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by SONI: Felix O'Hare, Hays Recruitment, RiverRidge and Viberoptix

- Responsible Business Ambassador Award, sponsored by SSE Airtricity: Bethany Carroll, Hughes Insurance, Cara Marks, Hays Recruitment, Kellie-Ann Hoey, SHS Group, Michelle Hatfield, Kilwaughter Minerals, Philip Boyd, Kier Group, Rachael Andrews, Lewis Silkin NI, Sara-Louise Bowman, GolfNow, and Simon Little, Danske Bank

- Responsible Technology Innovation Award, sponsored by Allstate NI: AG Paving and Building Products, Empatheyes Ltd, Immersonal, Ulster University and Wrightbus

- Responsible Product/Service Award, sponsored by Translink: Kiverco, NIE Networks, Responsible Plastic Management Program, Titanic Denim and Vyta

- Wellbeing at Work Award, sponsored by Larne Port: Almac, Baker McKenzie, Bank of Ireland, Graham, Heron Bros Ltd, Queen's University Belfast, SSE Airtricity, SHS Group, and Translink