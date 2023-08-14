Northern Ireland sandwich business creating 200 jobs in fresh expansion

A Northern Ireland sandwich firm is creating 200 new jobs as part of its latest major expansion plans.

Newry’s Around Noon will open a major new factory at Slough Trading Estate near London.

The company, which recently acquired the north London-based Soho Sandwich Company, has also enjoyed strong organic growth in recent times, including securing a series of large contracts in the travel, foodservice and coffee sectors.

The firm has acquired a new circa 30,000 sq ft factory at Slough Trading Estate, which will become the group’s sixth manufacturing facility.

“We have grown our run rate at Around Noon in Slough from £4m a year in 2018 to around £30m a year today,” Gareth Chambers, chief executive of Around Noon, said.

“We now manufacture over 400,000 products per week at the existing Slough factory and we are really pleased to have secured additional premises at Slough Trading Estate to support our ongoing growth.”

Around Noon produces a range of ‘food-to-go’ items such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and fruit pots for leading airlines, coffee chains and caterers. It says the new factory will allow the company to increase its manufacturing capacity in Slough alone by around £50m.

The company will also bring its total headcount across the group to more than 1,000 with the 200 new jobs being created. 300 of the 1,000 people will be based in Slough.

Slough Trading Estate is home to a wide range of different-sized companies across multiple sectors, including Mars, Ferrari, DHL, Lanes Group and UCB.

James Craddock, managing director, Thames Valley, at SEGRO, the owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property, said: “This is a wonderful example of how the quality and management of our workspace combined with our flexibility and understanding of our customers’ property needs has enabled us to retain and grow our diverse customer base on the Slough Trading Estate.

“Around Noon is a strong, growing business and we’re very pleased to have been able to accommodate them in this upgraded facility and enable their business growth, particularly at a time when the vacancy rate at Slough Trading Estate remains very low at 2.7%.”

The new facility is undergoing a major renovation in line with the developer’s ‘Responsible SEGRO’ commitment to champion low-carbon growth.

Around Noon was founded in Newry more than 30 years ago and is today one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK. It produces an extensive range of chilled, hot, frozen and bakery products from five manufacturing sites across the UK and Ireland. It has facilities in Newry, Slough and North London and employs over 800 people.