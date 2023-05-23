Northern Ireland to avoid recession in 2023 say economists

Northern Ireland looks set to avoid a recession this year but growth will remain low in 2023, a new report has said.

Output here is expected to see a marginal boost of around 0.1%, according to the latest report from the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre.

It’s predicting that around 45,300 new jobs will be created between now and 2023, and says longer term “prospects may be more positive… with the signing of the Windsor Framework and improved relations more generally between the UK and EU”.

It says while a functioning Executive will be seen as a priority, it does not “alleviate the difficult decisions that need to be taken”.

Overall, economic performance has been more positive than previously forecast, but remains challenging environment to remain in short to medium term, according to the report.

“Despite the very challenging economic environment with ‘stickier’ inflation and increasing interest rates, the local economy has proved to be a lot more resilient than many had anticipated at the beginning of the year and the most likely outcome is that a recession will be avoided, but growth will remain low this year,” Gareth Hetherington, director of the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, said.

“There is understandably a lot of focus on a returning Executive and the impact of the latest budget settlement, but people must understand that the next three to five years is going to be a very challenging time to be a politician whoever takes those decisions.

“The Irish Government had its budgetary day of reckoning after the financial crisis and they established an Expenditure Review Committee, or An Bord Snip as it was known, to take a strategic approach to identifying spending priorities and importantly areas where funding should cease. The current crisis represents our budgetary day of reckoning and we should be taking a similar strategic approach to identifying priorities.”

The modest 0.1% growth is similar to the predicted small increase of around 0.2% across the UK as a whole.

In terms of future economic growth and to “support a more dynamic and higher value-added economy”, the report suggests policy areas could include targeting support at more knowledge-intensive entrants within lower productivity, understanding obstacles preventing start-ups in higher productivity sectors and accessing capital and a skilled labour force.

“The challenges of attracting talent have been brewing for some time,” Mr Hetherington said.

“Although the growth in the working age population has been slowing for over a decade, the fallout from the financial crisis meant that there was significant supply in the labour market and the problems were not immediately obvious.

“However, as we emerge from the pandemic the labour market is much tighter and the number of young people leaving education is not growing at a pace sufficient to fill vacancies in the economy.