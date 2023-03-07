Northern Ireland ‘top UK region’ for gender pay gap but lagging in female workforce numbers

Northern Ireland now ranks in the top spot for women in work across the UK in terms of the gender pay gap, according to one new survey.

The latest PwC latest Women in Work Index says Northern Ireland has moved up three places to the number one spot in the UK regional index.

It looks at factors including gender pay gaps and full-time employment rates.

But while Northern Ireland boasts the smallest gender pay gap – with 5% compared to the UK average of 14.4% – it also has the lowest female labour force participation on 70%, lower than the UK average of 74.6%.

Cat McCusker, regional market leader at PwC Northern Ireland, says while there is positivity in the results, the “the fact remains that a lower proportion of working age women enter the labour market here in the first place”.

The annual index of OECD countries, which uses 2021 data and also looks at the UK’s 12 nations and regions, found that Northern Ireland has moved up three places to the number one spot in the UK regional index to overtake the south west.

“Looking forward, this means there are likely to be significant hidden pockets of talent in Northern Ireland – including women who have not been active in the labour market,” Ms McCusker said.

“We need to consider how we can revitalise our working population by getting more women and men into the workforce here in the first place. This is a question of equity but also a pertinent economic issue as NI faces labour and skill shortages.

“There is no panacea, nor a one size fits all policy, that will solve the problems for women at work today. The cost of – and attitudes towards – childcare needs urgent focus and action, with government and business working together to help mitigate the confluence of shocks, including Covid-19 and the rising cost of living, that have occurred over the last few years so that women are not priced out of the workforce.

“For many it is more affordable to leave work than remain in employment and pay for childcare, especially for families at lower income levels.

“We should consider enhanced parental leave policies and more flexible working so that all parents can balance work and caring responsibilities, alongside tackling the cost of childcare, to help create a more equitable and prosperous society for all.”