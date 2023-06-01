Northern Ireland’s biggest petrol and diesel price drops by county revealed
Fuel prices in Co Fermanagh have fallen by the greatest margin following soaring costs across Northern Ireland in the last year, it has been revealed.
On average, prices reached £1.77 a litre at their peak, following a 21.2% surge in 2022, in Co Fermanagh.
But prices have now fallen by 14.1% since then – dropping to a new average of £1.53, according to Moneyzine.
It’s used UK fuel pricing data to uncover which region has been most successful in recovering their fuel prices across diesel, unleaded and super unleaded price a litre, so far this year.
Armagh has seen the second largest decrease of average fuel prices with a 14.07% recovery on the region’s 2022 average price.
Co Londonderry saw the slowest price recovery. On average, prices increased by 21.78% during 2022.
The region saw a 13.35% drop in the average price up until May this year.
Co Tyrone had the highest fuel price in the second half of 2022, with an average of £179.4 – higher than Co Fermanagh.
The average price for diesel and petrol fell to their lowest levels since 2021 in May right across Northern Ireland.
And the average price of diesel a litre across Northern Ireland sat at £143.3 last month.