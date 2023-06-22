Number of businesses rises across Northern Ireland

Belfast has more businesses than any other area in Northern Ireland

The number of businesses in Northern Ireland has increased over the last year, new fresh figures show.

The volume of businesses registered for VAT or PAYE rose 0.4% over the year to March, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA). That totalled 79,235 businesses.

The rise marked the ninth consecutive year of increase following a period of decline from 2008 to 2014.

And the bulk of those firms were considered ‘micro businesses’ with fewer than 10 workers, while 2% had 50 or more employees.

Businesses in the production sector fell by 1.4% in 2023, the first decline observed in this sector since 2013.

The services sector, which remained the largest in Northern Ireland, accounted for 55% of all businesses and grew slightly by 0.3% (125) over the year to March 2023.

Within the services sector, business administration and support services saw the largest increase on the previous year (135 businesses or 4.3%).

And whiles there was no change in the number of businesses in the construction sector during the 12-month period to March 2023, there has been a 16% increase in the number of businesses across the sector in the 10 years since 2013.

Belfast retains the highest number of businesses with 14%, with Antrim and Newtownabbey having the lowest on 5.3%.

“Newry, Mourne and Down saw the largest increase in the number of registered businesses operating in the area (200 or 2.2%) over the year to 2023, while Causeway Coast and Glens saw the largest decrease (120 or 1.9%) over the same period,” NISRA said.

“Belfast remained the district council area with the most businesses (11,300), accounting for 14% of all VAT and/or PAYE registered businesses operating in Northern Ireland in 2023.

“The number of registered businesses operating in Northern Ireland, owned by an enterprise registered outside of Northern Ireland, accounted for 2.6% of the business population and almost one-quarter (23%) of employees.

“Non-NI owned businesses increased by 15% (or 275 businesses) over the five years to 2023. The total number of employees working within these enterprises increased slightly (1.6% or 2,850) over the same period.”

Meanwhile, economic activity in Northern Ireland continued to expand here though there are signs that political stagnation and rising interest rates are affecting growth.

Ulster Bank’s purchasing managers index (PMI) in Northern Ireland recorded the fourth month of growing business activity in a row during May.

However, growth was slower than in the previous three months, and new orders increased at the same pace as April.

Rates of inflation were also slowing down, and both input costs and output prices showed their weakest growth in 30 months.