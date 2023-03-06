Number of new cars sold in Northern Ireland up by almost a third

The Nissan Juke was the most popular car in NI last month

The number of new cars powering out of showrooms here rose by almost a third last month, it can be revealed.

Some 3,478 new vehicles were registered in Northern Ireland in February – up 28.2% on the same period a year earlier.

And new sales this year are up around 18.8% so far, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Across the UK as a whole, sales rose by 26.3% during February with a total of 74,159 vehicles registered.

In Northern Ireland the Nissan Juke topped the sales table last month with 130 cars sold. That was followed by the Ford Fiesta on 122 and the Vauxhall Mokka on 99.

The Hyundai Tucson took the number four spot with 92 sold followed by the Ford Ecosport.

The SMMT said while February is typically low volume ahead of the March plate change “this year it marked the seventh month of consecutive growth as easing supply chain shortages steered the market closer to pre-pandemic levels, down just 6.5% on the same month in 2020”.

Across the UK hybrid electric vehicles recorded the most significant growth of all fuel types, up 40.0%, followed by petrol, up 35.8% with a 56.9% market share.

The SMMT says the upcoming Spring Budget is “an important opportunity to shape Britain’s net zero progress and deliver an equitable transition for all”.

“This should include a long-term plan for charge point investment, aligning VAT on public charging with domestic energy use, and reviewing the Vehicle Excise Duty premium that will unfairly penalise EV buyers switching to this inevitably more expensive technology in the future,” it says.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “After seven months of growth, it is no surprise that the UK automotive sector is facing the future with growing confidence.

“It is vital, however, that government takes every opportunity to back the market, which plays a significant role in Britain’s economy and net zero ambition. As we move into ‘new plate month’ in March, with more of the latest high-tech cars available, the upcoming Budget must deliver measures that drive this transition, increasing affordability and ease of charging for all.”