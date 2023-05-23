Public sector reform and boosted air routes ‘will help grow Northern Ireland’s economy’

The reform of our public sector along with additional investment in universities and cutting or reducing taxes such as tourism VAT and air passenger duty could act as key blueprints to help grow Northern Ireland’s economy, it’s been claimed.

Trade NI has launched a new report, alongside BDO NI, which looks at Northern Ireland’s economic transformation over the last decades.

It’s being launched today to a reception of more than 200 business leaders, senior Cabinet ministers, 80 MPs, and policymakers at an event at Westminster.

Among its proposals it suggests allowing businesses access to Apprenticeship Levy cash, setting up a ‘skills tax credit’ scheme, abolishing air passenger duty, reducing VAT on tourism, boost ground and air connectivity and capitalising on our dual market access.

Trade NI, which is an alliance of Manufacturing NI, Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster, said: “This is a blueprint for economic growth and prosperity for Northern Ireland.

“While it also looks back and recognises how far we have come over the past 25 years, our document is about a path to greater economic success over the next decade and beyond. We want Northern Ireland to be the very best place in the UK to locate, start and scale up a business.

“Northern Ireland has vast untapped potential. We have a skilled workforce, a steady pipeline of talent from our higher and further education institutions, dual market access, and emerging clusters in new industries like tech, cyber-security, and health and life sciences. But there is so much more we can achieve if we get the fundamental building blocks in place.

“Things like ensuring political stability at Stormont, fixing our planning system to facilitate speedier construction of major capital infrastructure projects, investing in our educational institutions to ensure our workforce of the future has the right skills and competencies, capitalising on our dual market access, and reforming our public sector to remove our dependence on it.

“The fact that this is the largest ever Northern Ireland trade mission to Westminster proves the interest that there is in our region. These events are about selling a positive message of Northern Ireland to potential investors and key decision makers from the Government, Parliament, and the global diplomatic community, and ensuring that the prosperity promised by the Good Friday Agreement becomes a reality in the coming years.”

Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank, one of the sponsors of the event, said: “There is a lot of global goodwill for our region and continued support from those who could influence the future growth of our economy is so important.

“We must harness the opportunity in front of us, ensuring a path is set that will allow us to be the best we can be over the next 25 years.”